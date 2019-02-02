Cricket South Africa has decided to rest skipper Faf du Plessis for the last two Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan while announcing David Miller as the stand-in captain. Seamers Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn have also been rested for the T20Is, while wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock and all-rounder Jean Paul Duminy will miss the games due to injury, according to an ICC statement.

"Giving David (Miller) a leadership role is another way that we are broadening our leadership resources within our respective squads," said South Africa national selector, Linda Zondi.

"David has a wealth of experience and is a well-respected figure within the Proteas environment. The last two matches will be an opportunity for us to grow potential leaders for the future."

Du Plessis has been in a rich vein of form currently, notching scores of 78, 50 not out, 57 and 40 not out, in his last four international innings.

While the Proteas are already 1-0 up in the three-match rubber, it will be interesting to see if Pakistan can take advantage of facing a relatively inexperienced hosts in the final two outings.

The second and third T20Is will be played in Johannesburg and Centurion on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.