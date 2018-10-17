 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

South Africa Include Dale Steyn In Squad For Australia Tour

Updated: 17 October 2018 16:19 IST

Dale Steyn, 35, was named in the 15-man squad which includes young stars Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa Include Dale Steyn In Squad For Australia Tour
Dale Steyn made a successful return to ODI cricket in the recent series against Zimbabwe. © AFP

Dale Steyn was named on Wednesday as part of a strong South African fast bowling arsenal for the limited-overs tour of Australia later this month. Steyn, 35, was named in the 15-man squad which includes young stars Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, as well as returning fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris, who has recovered from a lower back injury. South Africa will play three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 international during a tour which starts with a match against a Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra on October 31.

Steyn made a successful return to one-day international cricket in the recent series against Zimbabwe after a two-year absence, largely caused by injuries.

"We feel that we got quite a lot out of the Zimbabwe series, notably the form of (leg-spinner) Imran Tahir and the return of Dale Steyn to his very best," said selection convener Linda Zondi.

Morris has not played international cricket since February but Zondi said he had proven his fitness by taking 12 wickets in two four-day matches for the Titans franchise.

"He is the leading wicket-taker in this competition to date and also adds value as a batting option in the lower order," said Zondi.

Leading batsmen Hashim Amla and JP Duminy were unavailable because of injury, leading to a recall for Farhaan Behardien, who did not play against Zimbabwe, while an injury to promising all-rounder Wiaan Mulder created an opening for Dwaine Pretorius, also absent against Zimbabwe.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn.
 

Comments
Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Dale Steyn Lungi Ngidi Kagiso Rabada Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steyn returned to ODI cricket in the recent series against Zimbabwe
  • South Africa will play 3 ODIs and one T20I against Australia
  • Steyn returned to cricket after a gap of two years
Related Articles
Imran Tahir Hat-Trick, Dale Steyn Fifty Help South Africa Beat Zimbabwe By 120 Runs
Imran Tahir Hat-Trick, Dale Steyn Fifty Help South Africa Beat Zimbabwe By 120 Runs
Dale Steyn Returns To ODI Cricket With Maiden Half-Century
Dale Steyn Returns To ODI Cricket With Maiden Half-Century
Dale Steyn Gets 2019 World Cup Bid Under Way
Dale Steyn Gets 2019 World Cup Bid Under Way
Dale Steyn Back In South Africa ODI Squad After Two-Year Absence
Dale Steyn Back In South Africa ODI Squad After Two-Year Absence
India vs England: Virat Kohli
India vs England: Virat Kohli's India 'Capable Of Anything', Says Dale Steyn
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 15 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.