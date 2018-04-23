South Africa Announce Pakistan Cricket Series Dates, 1st Test On Boxing Day

Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a bumper programme of home international fixtures for the 2018-19 season against Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The international seasons starts with three-match series against Zimbabwe in both white ball formats from the end of September to the middle of October. Pakistan then visit South Africa in the festive season with SuperSport Park hosting the opening Test match, starting on the Day of Goodwill (December 26) followed by the traditional New Year Test at PPC Newlands and the final Test match at the Wanderers Stadium in mid-January. This will be followed by five ODIs and three T20 International matches.

Sri Lanka start their tour in mid-February with Test matches at Kingsmead and St. George's Park to be followed by five ODIs and three T20 International matches.

"We are pleased to announce the complete schedule of international cricket for our home season," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe. "It is going to be a very busy period and a very big one for our Standard Bank Proteas who will be using the programme of 13 ODIs against three different opponents in addition to the away tours to fine tune their preparations for the 2019 ICC World Cup to be played in England and Wales commencing on 30 May next year.

"Following the outstanding Test match cricket played by the Proteas during the past season we can also look forward to plenty more world-class entertainment by our acknowledged stars during the five Test matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. By taking the Zimbabwe tour to some of our smaller venues we are also creating the opportunity for our fans around the country to see the Proteas in action," Moroe added.

"Our fans now also have the opportunity to make their holiday plans in good time so that they can watch the Proteas in action in their favourite formats," he concluded.