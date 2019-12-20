 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

England's Tour Match Downgraded After Players Fall Ill

Updated: 20 December 2019 10:02 IST

Cricket South Africa announced that it had agreed to a request by England to change the match from a fixture with first-class status to a non-first-class friendly game.

England
Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad are among the players that are struggling with illness. © Twitter

England's three-day match against South Africa A, starting at Willowmoore Park on Friday, has been downgraded because of the illness of three England bowlers. Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach are all struggling with illness. Cricket South Africa announced on Thursday that it had agreed to a request by England to change the match from a fixture with first-class status to a non-first-class friendly game. Any 11 players will be able to bat or bowl, which will enable the tourists to bring players in during the match, even if they are not fit enough to start.

England team media manager Danny Reuben said all three players started feeling flu-like symptoms two days ago and had progressively felt worse. All three stayed at the team hotel on Wednesday when England were in the field on the second day of a two-day match against a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI at Willowmoore Park.

"Two to three other members of the team and two members of the backroom staff felt unwell today with similar symptoms," said Reuben. "We hope that within 48 to 72 hours we will see improvements in their health."

Reuben thanked Cricket South Africa for their flexibility. "In normal circumstances we would have wanted to play the match first-class," he said.

Friday's match was due to be England's only first-class fixture ahead of the first Test of a four-match World Test Championship series against South Africa, which starts at Centurion on December 26.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Cricket Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Stuart Christopher John Broad Stuart Broad Jack Leach
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England's tour match vs South Africa A has been downgraded
  • Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach are all struggling with illness
  • Match changed from a first-class to a non-first-class friendly game
Related Articles
South Africa vs England: Temba Bavuma Ruled Out Of 1st Test Due To Muscle Strain
South Africa vs England: Temba Bavuma Ruled Out Of 1st Test Due To Muscle Strain
South Africa Include 6 Uncapped Players In 17-Member Squad For First-Two Tests Against England
South Africa Include 6 Uncapped Players In 17-Member Squad For First-Two Tests Against England
Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out Of Boxing Day Test Against England Due To Hamstring Injury
Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out Of Boxing Day Test Against England Due To Hamstring Injury
"Have Your Moment On Twitter": Jofra Archer Involved In Spat With Former West Indies Pacer
"Have Your Moment On Twitter": Jofra Archer Involved In Spat With Former West Indies Pacer
Joe Root Left Out Of England T20I Squad For South Africa Series
Joe Root Left Out Of England T20I Squad For South Africa Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.