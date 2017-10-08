 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sourav Ganguly's Sacrifice Made MS Dhoni The Cricketer He Is Today: Virender Sehwag

Updated: 08 October 2017 08:33 IST

MS Dhoni made his debut for India when Sourav Ganguly was the captain in 2004 and within a year he proved his worth by scoring 148 against Pakistan and 183 against Sri Lanka.

Sourav Ganguly's Sacrifice Made MS Dhoni The Cricketer He Is Today: Virender Sehwag
MS Dhoni made his debut for India when Sourav Ganguly was the captain in 2004 © AFP

One of the most explosive openers to have played the game, Virender Sehwag on Saturday said that the former India captain Sourav Ganguly was instrumental in making Mahendra Singh Dhoni the cricketer he is today. Sehwag, while speaking to India TV said, "We were experimenting with the batting order at that time. We decided that if we get a good opening partnership then Sourav Ganguly would come at No.3 but if we had a bad opening stand then we would send pinch hitters like Irfan Pathan or Dhoni to accelerate the scoring rate.

"Ganguly at that time decided to give Dhoni a chance at No.3 for three or four matches. There are very few captains who would first give away his own batting spot for Virender Sehwag and then his set spot of No.3 for Dhoni. Had Dada (Ganguly) not done that, Dhoni would not have become such a great player. Ganguly always believed in giving chances to new players," Sehwag went on to add.

After Ganguly was axed from his position as the captain of the Indian side in 2005, Rahul Dravid took over the captaincy and Sehwag didn't forget to mention, the kind of role Dravid played in making Dhoni a complete cricketer and a perfect finisher.

"During Rahul Dravid's captaincy, Dhoni got the role of a finisher. He got out a couple of times playing a bad shot and he was also reprimanded by Dravid during one instance. But from that instance, he completely changed his approach and became a very good finisher. The kind of partnerships he had with Yuvraj Singh are memorable," Sehwag said.

Dhoni made his debut for India when Ganguly was the captain in 2004 and within a year he proved his worth by scoring 148 against Pakistan and 183 against Sri Lanka.

Topics : India Sourav Ganguly Virender Sehwag Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ganguly was instrumental in Dhoni's development: Sehwag
  • Dravid contributed in makiong Dhoni a complete cricketer: Sehwag
  • Dhoni made his debut for India when Ganguly was the captain in 2004
Related Articles
India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli's Bullet Throw Leaves Mahendra Singh Dhoni Amused
India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli's Bullet Throw Leaves Mahendra Singh Dhoni Amused
ICC's New Rule Can Get Mahendra Singh Dhoni Penalised
ICC's New Rule Can Get Mahendra Singh Dhoni Penalised
Ravi Shastri Paid Rs 1.20 Crore For Three Months, DDCA Get Match Fee Money
Ravi Shastri Paid Rs 1.20 Crore For Three Months, DDCA Get Match Fee Money
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.