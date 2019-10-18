Sourav Ganguly's Epic Response To Question On Ravi Shastri

Sourav Ganguly and Ravi Shastri have not always seen eye to eye with the rift coming to the fore when Anil Kumble was made coach of the Indian cricket team in 2016, pipping Shastri to the post. At the time, Shastri and Ganguly, who was part of the three-member high-powered Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), were at loggerheads over the appointment with the former raking up a storm by questioning Ganguly's absence during his interview, and said he found it "disrespectful". Ganguly fired back by saying that Shastri was living in a "fool's paradise" . And while not much has been said since, fans on social media had gone into overdrive after Ganguly emerged as the front-runner to become the next BCCI president, many wondering what Shastri's future holds after Ganguly takes over.

During a media briefing, Ganguly was asked whether he had spoken to Ravi Shastri, his reply has gone viral.

"Why? What has he done now?" Ganguly responded with a chuckle.

The former India captain is set to take over the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 23.

Sourav Ganguly had filed his nomination on Monday and is set to be the unopposed choice for the role.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old tweeted a picture with his new team. Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal, Jayesh George and Mahim Verma will be part of Ganguly's team.

Anurag Thakur, former president of the BCCI, had reportedly played a pivotal role to turn the table in Ganguly's favour.

After filing the nomination, Ganguly said that he wishes to bring back normalcy in Indian cricket.

"Hopefully in the next few months, we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket," Sourav Ganguly told reporters on Monday.

The former India captain also mentioned that he wants to emulate the success, former president Jagmohan Dalmiya had when he was at the helm of Indian cricket.