Sourav Ganguly's Birthday: Virender Sehwag Decodes 'Dada's' Batting Style In Four Easy Steps

Just a day after MS Dhoni rang in his 37th birthday with mega celebrations , his predecessor Sourav Ganguly turned 46. Interestingly, Ganguly and Dhoni are two of the best captains that India has ever produced. Virender Sehwag, a teammate during his playing days, wished Ganguly in trademark style by decoding Ganguly's heroics as a batsman. "Step 1-Wake up, blink your eyes twice & dance down the track. Step 2-Smash the bowler & at times even spectators(no violence intended). Step 3-Swing not only the ball but also ur hair,bowl ur heart out. Step 4-Celebrate like no one's watching. To a wonderful man, #HappyBirthdayDada," wrote Sehwag along with with images of Ganguly to illustrate each step of the way.

Popularly known as 'Dada', Ganguly was also one of the finest batsmen of his time with drives through the offside being his trademark shot.

"On the offside, first there is God, then Sourav Ganguly!," Rahul Dravid said once.

Ganguly's former teammate VVS Laxman also took to Twitter to send his best wishes and so did Suresh Raina.

Wish you a very happy birthday dada @SGanguly99, may god bless you with all the success & happiness! #HappyBirthdayDada — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 8, 2018

Wish you a very very happy birthday @SGanguly99 .May you enjoy an abundance of good food, wonderful conversations and love of people around #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/u6QPadqha9 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2018

His achievements as a skipper may have overshadowed his credentials as a batsman but the left-hander was a fantastic resource at the top of the order forming a world-class partnership with Sachin Tendulkar.

Ganguly announced his Test arrival in style by scoring a century on debut at the iconic Lord's cricket ground. He also became the third-highest run scorer overall for India with 18,575 runs. He holds the record for scoring India's highest individual score, of 183 runs, at a World Cup. As a captain, Ganguly holds the record of being India's most successful skipper overseas. He also led India to the final of the 2003 World Cup and most memorably, for hoisting his shirt after beating England in a thriller to win the Nat West Trophy.