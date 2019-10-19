 
"My Super Star": Sourav Ganguly Wins Hearts With Brilliant Reply To Yuvraj Singh's Congratulatory Tweet

Updated: 19 October 2019 13:42 IST

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to become the next BCCI President.

Yuvraj Singh made his ODI debut under Sourav Ganguly back in 2000. © AFP

Sourav Ganguly is set to become the new president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sourav Ganguly will take over as BCCI's president on October 23. Yuvraj Singh, former India all-rounder, took to Twitter on Friday to congratulate the former India captain. "Greater the man greatest the journey! Frm IndianCaptain to @BCCI president.Think it will b a gr8 insight 4 a cricketer to be an administrator & make others understand admin frm a players point of view Wish u were d president while d yoyo was in demand good luck dadi @SGanguly99," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Ganguly soon came up with a brilliant reply to Yuvraj's post and said that you (Yuvraj) have won India multiple World Cups and now it is time to do "good things" for the game.

"Thank u the best .. u have won India world cups .. time to do good things for the game now .. u r my super star .. god bless always," Ganguly replied.

Sourav Ganguly's response to the former all-rounder's post was appreciated by fans on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old tweeted a picture with his new team. Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal, Jayesh George and Mahim Verma will be part of Ganguly's team.

Anurag Thakur, former president of the BCCI, had reportedly played a pivotal role to turn the table in Ganguly's favour.

After filing the nomination, Ganguly said that he wishes to bring back normalcy in Indian cricket.

"Hopefully in the next few months, we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket," Sourav Ganguly told reporters on Monday.

The former India captain also mentioned that he wants to emulate the success, former president Jagmohan Dalmiya had when he was at the helm of Indian cricket.

