Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, underwent a successful angioplasty at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday where the doctors inserted two more stents. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present at the hospital to check on the BCCI chief's health, who had complained of chest pain on Wednesday and was taken to the hospital for a cardiac checkup.

After her meeting with Ganguly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Ganguly's operation was successful and he got two new stents inserted.

"Sourav is awake and speaking," Mamata Banerjee told reporters after meeting the former India captain. "The operation was successful and I spoke to him and (Sourav's wife) Dona," she added and said she had also congratulated the doctors for a successful operation.

On Wednesday, the doctors at the Apollo Hospital had in a media bulletin revealed that all his vital parameters were stable.

"Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, male has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable," the hospital had said earlier.

A senior doctor part of the panel treating former India skipper said in the morning that he slept well during the night and even had a light breakfast this morning.

"Mr Ganguly slept well all night. He had a light breakfast this morning. A series of tests will be conducted on him today to decide on the next course of treatment," said the senior doctor.

Earlier in January, he was diagnosed with ''triple vessel disease'' and had a stent inserted in a coronary artery at the Woodland Hospital in Kolkata after suffering a mild heart attack. After spending five fays at the hospital, the former Indian skipper was discharged on January 7 after a team of doctors had termed him clinically fit.