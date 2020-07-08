Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain, turned 48 on Wednesday and wishes poured for the former skipper. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Mohammad Kaif and VVS Laxman took to Twitter to wish Sourav Ganguly on his birthday. Sachin Tendulkar in his tweet for Sourav Ganguly on his birthday wrote, "Happy Birthday Dadi! Hope our-off field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead." Many fans also took to Twitter to wish the former Indian captain on his birthday.

Indian captain Virat Kohli also wished Sourav Ganguly on his birthday and wrote on twitter, "Happy birthday Dada. God bless you".

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag also wished Sourav Ganguly on his birthday.

Harbhajan Singh also wished Sourav Ganguly on his 48th birthday on Twitter.

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to wish Sourav Ganguly on his birthday.

VVS Laxman in his tweet for Sourav Ganguly on his birthday wrote, "Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 may you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and a year ahead."

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif also wished Sourav Ganguly and in his tweet wrote, "From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain and now leading Indian cricket on the whole- here's wishing my favourite captain and mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke raise kaun chadta hai, Dada.

Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to wish Sourav Ganguly on his birthday and wrote, " Happy Birthday Dada, The man who revolutionized Indian cricket, Your contribution both as a player and a captain will be admired by generations to come! Have a fabulous year ahead".

Indian batsman KL Rahul also wished Sourav Ganguly on his birthday by tweeting, "A fearless cricketer who took Indian cricket to great heights. Happy Birthday Dada."

Sourav Ganguly played 113 Test matches and 311 ODIs during his career for India. He is now the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).