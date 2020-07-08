On Sourav Ganguly's Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Lead Wishes
Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday and wishes poured in from the entire cricket fraternity.
Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain, turned 48 on Wednesday and wishes poured for the former skipper. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Mohammad Kaif and VVS Laxman took to Twitter to wish Sourav Ganguly on his birthday. Sachin Tendulkar in his tweet for Sourav Ganguly on his birthday wrote, "Happy Birthday Dadi! Hope our-off field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead." Many fans also took to Twitter to wish the former Indian captain on his birthday.
Happy birthday Dadi!Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020
Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/jOmq9XN07w
Indian captain Virat Kohli also wished Sourav Ganguly on his birthday and wrote on twitter, "Happy birthday Dada. God bless you".
Happy birthday dada. God bless you @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/Y5knMuTpciVirat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 8, 2020
Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag also wished Sourav Ganguly on his birthday.
Dada ko Janamdin ki bahut badhai.Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2020
The only time he blinked his eye was when dancing down the track while hitting spinners for a 6, varna never. Eternally grateful for his support in initial days. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/U7k0Q9paJI
Harbhajan Singh also wished Sourav Ganguly on his 48th birthday on Twitter.
Happy birthday dada @SGanguly99 wish you the best going forward.. pic.twitter.com/RGfoKPoYctHarbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 8, 2020
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to wish Sourav Ganguly on his birthday.
Happy Birthday to the undisputed Dada of Indian Cricket You have always led from the front, showing us what it means to be a true leader. I have learnt a lot from you & hope to become to others what you are to me. You are our eternal captain@SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/MJKAwgGw1rYuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2020
VVS Laxman in his tweet for Sourav Ganguly on his birthday wrote, "Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 may you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and a year ahead."
Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/j53UUDerJEVVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2020
Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif also wished Sourav Ganguly and in his tweet wrote, "From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain and now leading Indian cricket on the whole- here's wishing my favourite captain and mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke raise kaun chadta hai, Dada.
From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole here's wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/8PKZ3RwwtBMohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2020
Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to wish Sourav Ganguly on his birthday and wrote, " Happy Birthday Dada, The man who revolutionized Indian cricket, Your contribution both as a player and a captain will be admired by generations to come! Have a fabulous year ahead".
Happy Birthday Dada@SGanguly99Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 8, 2020
The man who revolutionalized Indian cricket
Your contribution to cricket both as a player, and a captain will be admired by the generations to come!
Have a fabulous year ahead pic.twitter.com/QRM29CdN6C
Indian batsman KL Rahul also wished Sourav Ganguly on his birthday by tweeting, "A fearless cricketer who took Indian cricket to great heights. Happy Birthday Dada."
A fearless leader who took Indian cricket to great heights. Happy Birthday Dada. @SGanguly99K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 8, 2020
Best wishes.
A legend of Indian cricket. As a leader you always led from the front and motivated so many Indians to play the game fearlessly. Happy Birthday Legend @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/M1mq0RsVqLKuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 8, 2020
Happy birthday Saurav sir, wish you good health and happiness. @SGanguly99Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 8, 2020
Sourav Ganguly played 113 Test matches and 311 ODIs during his career for India. He is now the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).