Sourav Ganguly To Play Charity Match With Diego Maradona

Updated: 16 August 2017 15:13 IST

The match will also see former India hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay in action.

Former Argentinian football star Diego Maradona controls the ball during a match. © AFP

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly will play a charity match with 1986 FIFA World Cup Winner Diego Maradona on October 2 in an exhibition match called 'Match for Unity' in Barasat, Kolkata. Apart from the left-handed batsman, former India hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay, popular Bengali actor Abir Chatterjee and cricketers Manoj Tiwary and Deep Dasgupta have confirmed their availability for the charity match to be played, the organisers said. The exhibition match would be held at the Aditya School of Sports in Barasat. Maradona is expected to be in Kolkata between October 2 and 4.

Mohun Bagan forward Sony Norde and the club's former greats Chima Okorie, Jose Ramirez Barreto and Odafa Okolie will also be rubbing shoulders with the Argentine legend.

"The non-football stars will be introduced one by one after the first 30 minutes maybe. We want serious football to be played in the first half hour. The idea is to give everyone a chance to rub shoulders with Maradona," Satadru Dutta, partner in the firm promoting Maradona's trip, told IANS on Wednesday.

Former India players Prasun Banerjee, Carlton Chapman and Dipendu Biswas will also take part in the match.

It was learnt that former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has also been approached and the organisers are awaiting his response.

Topics : Sourav Ganguly Diego Armando Maradona Franco Football Cricket
