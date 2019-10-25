 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"People Don't See What Happens Inside": Sourav Ganguly On Rapport With Virat Kohli

Updated: 25 October 2019 22:01 IST

Sourav Ganguly said that things between him and Virat Kohli should run smoothly for the betterment of Indian cricket.

"People Don
Sourav Ganguly had said that the board will support Virat Kohli in every possible way. © AFP

Sourav Ganguly, the newly-elected BCCI president, opened up about his rapport with captain Virat Kohli saying that the things between them should run smooth for the betterment of Indian cricket. "It has to be a very good one. People don't see what happens inside," Ganguly said on Friday. On Wednesday, the former India captain was unanimously elected as the board president in Mumbai. Moreover, Ganguly became the first cricketer in 65 years to take charge as full-time BCCI president. Ganguly had said that Kohli is the "most important man in Indian cricket".

"Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket, we will listen to him. Mutual respect will be there, opinions will be there," Ganguly said after taking charge as the BCCI president.

"We will support him in every possible way, whatever he wants."

On Thursday, on the sidelines of the selection committee meeting, the BCCI president and secretary Jay Shah met captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to discuss the way forward for Indian cricket.

The BCCI shared a picture of the meeting with a caption, "All smiles at the Senior Selection Committee meeting earlier this afternoon as the teams for the forthcoming T20I & Test series against Bangladesh were announced #TeamIndia."

Earlier in the day, India's T20I and Test squads for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh were announced.

Regular skipper Kohli has been rested for the T20Is and in his absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the 3-match series.

Kohli will return to lead as India and Bangladesh will then play two Tests as part of the World Championship.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly opened up about his rapport with captain Virat Kohli
  • Ganguly had said that Kohli is the "most important man in Indian cricket"
  • Ganguly met Kohli and Rohit to discuss the way forward for Indian cricket
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Keen On Playing Day-Night Tests, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Keen On Playing Day-Night Tests, Says Sourav Ganguly
VVS Laxman Wants Sourav Ganguly To Revive National Cricket Academy
VVS Laxman Wants Sourav Ganguly To Revive National Cricket Academy
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Discusses Indian Cricket
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Discusses Indian Cricket's "Road Map" With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Selectors
Selectors' Tenure May Be Discussed When Sourav Ganguly Meets Them
"What Is ICC Without BCCI?": Board Treasurer Criticises World Body For Excluding India From Working Group
"What Is ICC Without BCCI?": Board Treasurer Criticises World Body For Excluding India From Working Group
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.