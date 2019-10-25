Sourav Ganguly, the newly-elected BCCI president, opened up about his rapport with captain Virat Kohli saying that the things between them should run smooth for the betterment of Indian cricket. "It has to be a very good one. People don't see what happens inside," Ganguly said on Friday. On Wednesday, the former India captain was unanimously elected as the board president in Mumbai. Moreover, Ganguly became the first cricketer in 65 years to take charge as full-time BCCI president. Ganguly had said that Kohli is the "most important man in Indian cricket".

"Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket, we will listen to him. Mutual respect will be there, opinions will be there," Ganguly said after taking charge as the BCCI president.

"We will support him in every possible way, whatever he wants."

On Thursday, on the sidelines of the selection committee meeting, the BCCI president and secretary Jay Shah met captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to discuss the way forward for Indian cricket.

The BCCI shared a picture of the meeting with a caption, "All smiles at the Senior Selection Committee meeting earlier this afternoon as the teams for the forthcoming T20I & Test series against Bangladesh were announced #TeamIndia."

Earlier in the day, India's T20I and Test squads for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh were announced.

Regular skipper Kohli has been rested for the T20Is and in his absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the 3-match series.

Kohli will return to lead as India and Bangladesh will then play two Tests as part of the World Championship.

(With IANS inputs)