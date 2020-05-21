Sourav Ganguly Star Of "Another Balcony, Another Show Of Strength" - See Pics

Sourav Ganguly, the former India skipper, has a thing for balconies. In yet another display of "strength at its highest", the BCCI president, who is spending time at his home in Kolkata due to the coronavirus lockdown, lifted, pulled back and fixed a mango tree in his balcony. "The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again strength at its highest," Ganguly tweeted with a couple of pictures.

The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest pic.twitter.com/RGOJeaqFx1 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2020

Soon, comments started to pour in on Sourav Ganguly's latest tweet and one of the fans even wrote, "Dada, another balcony another show of strength! #Natwest_Final."

On 13th July 2002, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif played heroic knocks as India recovered from a middle-order collapse against England to clinch one of the most memorable wins in the history of cricket.

Then India captain, Ganguly, took off his shirt and celebrated the win in the Lord's balcony.

Despite having no regrets over it and admitting that it all happened in the heat of the moment, Ganguly, in a recent interview, revealed that he was a little embarrassed after his daughter got to watch the footage of his epic celebrations.

Earlier on Thursday, South African director of cricket Graeme Smith made a strong call for Sourav Ganguly to be the next chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Smith said he believed Ganguly was the right person to lead the game at a time of crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is very important to have the right person as head of the ICC," said Smith.