Sourav Ganguly, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain, is currently stable having undergone angioplasty after suffering "chest discomfort" on Saturday. On Sunday, a bulletin provided by the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata, said that Ganguly "had an uneventful last night". A routine ECG will be done on him on Sunday morning. The bulletin also said that the treating doctors are keeping a constant vigil on the BCCI chief's health situation and taking appropriate measures.

"He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile. He is sleeping now," said the Woodlands Hospital bulletin.

"Pulse-70/min, BP- 110/70mmHg, Spo2-98 per cent in room air. Respiratory rate-16/min. Routine ECG to be done in the morning. Treating doctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time," the bulletin added.

The former India skipper was taken to the Woodlands hospital emergency on Saturday at 1pm. He was suffering with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomitting and a spell of dizziness while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11am".

A coronavirus test was also conducted on Ganguly and he tested negative for it on Saturday.

Ganguly was unanimously elected president of the BCCI, the sport's most powerful body, in 2019. After a glittering playing career where he also captained India to many memorable triumphs, Ganguly was instrumental in organising the IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates last year.

The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2008 having scored 7,212 runs including 16 centuries -- his first made at Lord's on debut.

He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals.