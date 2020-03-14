 
Sourav Ganguly Shares First Look Of 'State Of The Art' New Indoor Cricket Facility At CAB. See Pictures

Updated: 14 March 2020 21:49 IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to share a few pictures of the new indoor cricket facility at CAB.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya had said earlier that the facility would be made functional by March. © Twitter

Work at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) indoor facility was completed on Saturday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a tweet. "The new indoor cricket facility at CAB .. @CabCricket @BCCI .. a state of art .. just finished today," Ganguly, who formerly headed CAB, tweeted sharing a picture.

The former India captain went on to share some more pictures later which show a plush gym and swimming pool.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya had said earlier that the facility would be made functional by March.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly revealed that the work at new facility at CAB is completed
  • Ganguly took to Twitter to share pictures of the new cricket facility
  • CAB president had earlier said facility would be made functional by March
