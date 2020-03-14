Sourav Ganguly Shares First Look Of 'State Of The Art' New Indoor Cricket Facility At CAB. See Pictures

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya had said earlier that the facility would be made functional by March. © Twitter
Work at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) indoor facility was completed on Saturday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a tweet. "The new indoor cricket facility at CAB .. @CabCricket @BCCI .. a state of art .. just finished today," Ganguly, who formerly headed CAB, tweeted sharing a picture.
The new indoor cricket facility at CAB .. @CabCricket@BCCI.. a state of art .. just finished today pic.twitter.com/n6GvXe7qXI— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 14, 2020
Some more pictures pic.twitter.com/Npc9zkjIE9— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 14, 2020
The former India captain went on to share some more pictures later which show a plush gym and swimming pool.
CAB president Avishek Dalmiya had said earlier that the facility would be made functional by March.
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.