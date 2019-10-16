 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sourav Ganguly Seeks Harbhajan Singh's Support Ahead Of New Innings As BCCI President

Updated: 16 October 2019 12:47 IST

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to become the next president of BCCI on October 23.

Sourav Ganguly Seeks Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh congratulated Sourav Ganguly for becoming the front runner for BCCI's president post. © Twitter

Sourav Ganguly is all set to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sourav Ganguly filed his nomination on Monday and is set to be the unopposed choice for the role. Harbhajan Singh, who excelled in the international arena under Sourav Ganguly, took to Twitter to congratulate the former India captain. "You are a leader who empower others to be a leader congratulations @SGanguly99 for becoming @BCCI president..I wish you all the best going forward," the tweet read.

Ganguly replied to Harbhajan's tweet by asking for the off-spinner's "support". "Thank u bhajju ...need your support in the same manner as u bowled from one end for india to win matches," Ganguly tweeted.

Ganguly will take over as the president of BCCI on October 23. On Tuesday, the 47-year-old tweeted a picture with his new team. Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal, Jayesh George and Mahim Verma will be part of Ganguly's team.

Anurag Thakur, former president of the BCCI, had reportedly played a pivotal role to turn the table in Ganguly's favour.

After filing the nomination, Ganguly said that he wishes to bring back normalcy in Indian cricket.

"Hopefully in the next few months, we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket," Sourav Ganguly told reporters on Monday.

The former India captain also mentioned that he wants to emulate the success, former president Jagmohan Dalmiya had when he was at the helm of Indian cricket.

"You know when he (Jagmohan Dalmiya) ran cricket I was a player, so I haven't seen him very closely, how he ran the board and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), but he was very dear to me, still is and will always be.

"If I achieve what he has achieved in terms of administration even 50 per cent, I'll think have done a great job," the former India captain concluded.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Harbhajan Singh Cricket BCCI
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly is set to become next BCCI president
  • Harbhajan congratulated Ganguly for becoming front runner for the post
  • Ganguly said that he wishes to bring back normalcy in Indian cricket
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Gets Backing Of Sourav Ganguly To Turn Things Around And Win ICC Events
Virat Kohli Gets Backing Of Sourav Ganguly To Turn Things Around And Win ICC Events
Sourav Ganguly Congratulates Nobel Prize Winner Abhijit Banerjee, Hopes To "Meet Him One Day"
Sourav Ganguly Congratulates Nobel Prize Winner Abhijit Banerjee, Hopes To "Meet Him One Day"
Sourav Ganguly Transformed Indian Cricket, Good Decision To Make Him BCCI President, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Sourav Ganguly Transformed Indian Cricket, Good Decision To Make Him BCCI President, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Sourav Ganguly Set To Be BCCI President, Cricket Fraternity Congratulate Him
Sourav Ganguly Set To Be BCCI President, Cricket Fraternity Congratulate Him
Sourav Ganguly Shares Photo With "New Team At BCCI", Thanks Anurag Thakur
Sourav Ganguly Shares Photo With "New Team At BCCI", Thanks Anurag Thakur
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.