 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Corruption-Free, Same-For-All BCCI, Just As I Led India": Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 23 October 2019 16:47 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli is the most important man in the Indian cricket, adding that he will speak with him and support in every possible manner.

"Corruption-Free, Same-For-All BCCI, Just As I Led India": Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly became the 39th BCCI president on Wednesday. © AFP

Sourav Ganguly, after taking the charge as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said Virat Kohli is the most important man in the Indian cricket, adding that he will speak with him and support in every possible manner. "I will speak to him tomorrow. He is the most important man in Indian cricket as captain of India. I look it at that way. So we will have a word with him and as I said we will support him in every possible way, he wants to make this team the best in the world," Sourav Ganguly said at the press conference on Wednesday. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India recently registered their 11th consecutive Test series win at home, defeating South Africa 3-0 in a three-match Test series.

"It has been a great team to be honest with the way they have played in the last three to four years," Ganguly added.

The 47-year-old, who previously acted as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), said he will lead the Indian cricket board the same way he led Team India.

"There will be no compromise on credibility. It will be a corruption-free and same-for-all BCCI, just as I led India," he said.

Ganguly brushed aside the need for dual captaincy in Team India, saying: "I don't think this question arises. India is winning at the moment. They are probably the best team in the world."

Ganguly is the first India cricketer after the Maharaja of Vizianagaram to become the president of the BCCI.

The former India captain cited examples of former BCCI presidents Jagmohan Dalmiya and N Srinivasan to explain how they supported Ganguly during his captaincy.

"Our focus is to make cricketers' life easier. When I was the captain and Jagmohan Dalmiya was the president, I don't remember that we asked for something and were ever refused.

"Virat is the captain now and we will have the same relations. Whatever he needs to help India play well, we will provide that to him. Kohli has taken the Indian team to a new level. We have been with him and we will be with him," Ganguly added.

Ganguly became the 39th BCCI President for a nine-month period after getting elected unopposed.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Cricket BCCI
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly took over as the BCCI President on Wednesday
  • Ganguly said that Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket
  • Sourav Ganguly added that he will support Kohli in every way possible
Related Articles
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Wears Same Blazer He Wore As India Captain
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Wears Same Blazer He Wore As India Captain
Sourav Ganguly Says Bangladesh Players
Sourav Ganguly Says Bangladesh Players' Strike "Their Internal Matter"
"Champions Don
"Champions Don't Finish Very Quickly": Sourav Ganguly On MS Dhoni
Sourav Ganguly: From Prince Of Kolkata To King Of Indian Cricket
Sourav Ganguly: From Prince Of Kolkata To King Of Indian Cricket
Sourav Ganguly, Former India Captain, Takes Over As BCCI President
Sourav Ganguly, Former India Captain, Takes Over As BCCI President
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.