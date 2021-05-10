Ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been postponed indefinitely, there have been speculations whether the BCCI will be able to find a window to complete the 14th edition and if it does resume, where will it be held. Some media reports have claimed that countries like England and Sri Lanka have offered to host the remaining matches. While it is still unclear whether the tournament will restart later this year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is clear about one thing that whatever the case maybe "it can't happen in India". Ganguly, in an exclusive interview with Sportstar, said that there are lots of "organisational hazards" like 14-day quarantine which is tough to handle. He also said that given how congested the international calendar is, it would be too early to predict if they will be able to find a slot to complete this year's IPL.

When asked if the truncated season could be completed in England after the World Test Championship final and the before the start of the five-Test series in the UK, Ganguly answered in the negative, saying that the Indian team will travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is in July.

"No. India is supposed to go to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and five T20Is. There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can't happen in India. This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL." the former India skipper told Sportstar.

According to reports, several English county clubs, including Surrey, Warwickshire, and Lancashire, have written to the England and Wales Cricket Board expressing their willingness to host the remaining IPL matches in September.

Sri Lanka Cricket have also joined the bandwagon and are keen to host the remainder of the season.

Arjuna de Silva, chief of SLC, has said that they can "certainly provide a window" to host the IPL in September and their "grounds will be ready" if the lucrative league comes to their shores.