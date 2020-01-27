 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Sourav Ganguly Says New Selection Panel Will Pick Indian Squad For South Africa ODIs

Updated: 27 January 2020 20:16 IST

Sourav Ganguly also informed that Test squad for New Zealand series has already been picked by the old committee and new committee's first meeting will be held before home ODI series against South Africa.

Sourav Ganguly Says New Selection Panel Will Pick Indian Squad For South Africa ODIs
India will play three ODIs against South Africa in March at home. © BCCI

The revamped selection committee with a new chairman at helm will pick the Indian squad for the three ODIs at home in March, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Monday. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ajit Agarkar, Rajesh Chauhan and Venkatesh Prasad are some of the key contenders to replace outgoing chairman MSK Prasad (South zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central zone) in the five-member panel.

"The Test squad for New Zealand has already been picked by the old committee and new committee's first meeting will be held before home ODI series against South Africa. The interviews for short-listed candidates will happen soon," Ganguly said.

The BCCI President also informed that while Madan Lal and Sulakshana Naik are the members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Gautam Gambhir is being replaced as he can not hold any position being a Member of Parliament.

"We have decided on Gautam's replacement and the announcement will be made soon. Madan Lal and Sulakshana are there," he said. Meanwhile Ganguly also informed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has still not attained match fitness after his back surgery. "He can't play right now. It will take some time before he gets fit," the BCCI president said.

Hardik had recently failed the fitness test in his bid to make a national come back.

His trainer S Rajnikant had claimed that Pandya can pass YoYo Test, it is understood that the Baroda all-rounder is nowhere close to attaining international match fitness.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly said squad for New Zealand Tests has already been picked
  • Ganguly said new selection panel will be in place before SA ODIs
  • Ganguly confirmed that Hardik Pandya can't play right now as he is unfit
Related Articles
IPL To Introduce Concussion Substitutes, Will Have 5 Double-Headers
IPL To Introduce Concussion Substitutes, Will Have 5 Double-Headers
Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Rishabh Pant Losing His Place To KL Rahul In Playing XI
Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Rishabh Pant Losing His Place To KL Rahul In Playing XI
Sourav Ganguly Says "Can
Sourav Ganguly Says "Can't Comment" On MS Dhoni's Exclusion From Contract List
India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly Hopeful Of India
India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly Hopeful Of India's "Strong Comeback" After Humiliating Loss In 1st ODI
Sourav Ganguly, Steve Waugh Unite At Wankhede To Send Fans Into Nostalgia 
Sourav Ganguly, Steve Waugh Unite At Wankhede To Send Fans Into Nostalgia 
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.