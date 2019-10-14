Sourav Ganguly is set to be appointed as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), news agency PTI had reported on Sunday . Talking to PTI on Monday, the former India captain called it a "great feeling" to head the country's cricket board, adding that it is an opportunity for him to do something at a time when its "image has got hampered quite a lot". According to PTI, after a dramatic turn of events, Sourav Ganguly pipped Brijesh Patel to become the front-runner for the top BCCI job. "Obviously, it's a great feeling as I have played for the country and captained the country. And I am taking over at a time when BCCI has not been in greatest of position for the last three years. Its image has got hampered quite a lot. It's a great opportunity for me to do something good," Ganguly told PTI in an interaction on Monday.

The 47-year-old is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and will have to relinquish his post.

Ganguly said his first priority would be to look after the "financial health" of first-class cricketers to strengthen the country's domestic cricket.

"We will speak to everyone first as we take a decision but my biggest priority will be to look after first class cricketers. I had requested that to the CoA for three years and they didn't listen. That's the first thing I will do, look after the financial health of our first-class cricketers," Ganguly said.

According to reports, the last day to file nominations is Monday but no election will be held as all candidates have emerged unopposed to Ganguly's appointment.

Terming being selected unopposed a big responsibility, Ganguly said: "Whether unopposed or not, there has to be responsibility as it is the biggest organisation in world cricket. Financially, India is a cricketing powerhouse, so it will be a challenge."

"I didn't know I would be the President when I came down. You (reporter) asked me and I told you it's Brijesh and when I went up and I came to know it has changed. I have never been in a BCCI election and I never knew it worked like this," Ganguly explained the dramatic turn of events at the informal meeting on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)