 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sourav Ganguly Says Bangladesh Players' Strike "Their Internal Matter"

Updated: 23 October 2019 15:58 IST

Bangladesh national team players have gone on a strike and said they won't participate in any cricketing activities till their demands are met.

Sourav Ganguly Says Bangladesh Players
The strike was announced by top players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim © AFP

Newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday expressed optimism that Bangladesh's tour of India will go ahead as planned as their Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has "given her consent". The upcoming tour was on Monday thrown into jeopardy after their national team players refused to participate in any cricketing activity until their demands, including a hike in salary, are met. However, Ganguly has maintained that Bangladesh will turn up for the tour starting November 3. Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals and two Test matches as part of the World Championship.

"It's their internal matter. (But) the Bangladesh PM has said she will turn up for the Test in Kolkata. If she has given her consent, I don't see how the national team won't," Ganguly told reporters after taking charge of BCCI.

The boycott plan was announced by the country's top players such as Test and T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim at a press conference in Dhaka. Nearly 50 players are part of the protest.

One of the major points raised by the players was better remuneration for those competing at the first-class level.

In case Bangladesh forfeits, the ICC will award the Test series to India who will get 120 points.

Some of the players' main demands are: Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) must go back to franchise model, Dhaka Premier League (their domestic first-class competition) must go back to open market transfers, central contract salary should be higher, and include more players, higher first-class match fees, players association to no longer have conflict of interest.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sourav Ganguly Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India India Cricket Team BCCI Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Aakash Chopra Posts Video Of A Girl Emulating Harbhajan Singh
Aakash Chopra Posts Video Of A Girl Emulating Harbhajan Singh's Bowling Action. Watch
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Wears Same Blazer He Wore As India Captain
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Wears Same Blazer He Wore As India Captain
Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Batsman To Enter Top 10 Rankings Across Formats
Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Batsman To Enter Top 10 Rankings Across Formats
"Champions Don
"Champions Don't Finish Very Quickly": Sourav Ganguly On MS Dhoni
"Corruption-Free, Same-For-All BCCI, Just As I Led India": Sourav Ganguly
"Corruption-Free, Same-For-All BCCI, Just As I Led India": Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.