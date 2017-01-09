 
Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly Receives Death Threat

Updated: 09 January 2017 21:09 IST

Sourav Ganguly admitted he had received a threat letter on January 7, which warned him from attending the Vidyasagar University programme to be jointly organised by the District Sports Association on January 19

Sourav Ganguly said he had informed the police after receiving a threat letter on January 7. ©

Kolkata:

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday revealed that he has received "death threat" warning him against attending an inter-college cricket meet at the Vidyasagar University in Midnapore on January 19.

Local sources in Midnapore told PTI that one Z Alam wrote the letter addressed to Ganguly's mother Nirupa, warning the cricket stalwart against attending the programme where he has been invited as chief guest.

"Your son is hereby warned not to attend the programme. If he dares to come here, you will not see him again," read the letter.

Confirming this, Ganguly said: "Yes I've received the letter on January 7 and I've informed this to the police and the organisers.

Ganguly has been invited as chief guest in the final of the Inter-Collge Cricket Tournament jointly organised Vidyasagar University and the District Sports Association on January 19.

The CAB president, however, did not rule him out in attending the programme.

"Let us see, nothing has been decided yet. You all will come to know if I go there," he said.

West Midnapore district SP Bharati Ghosh, however, said she is unaware of the development.

"We have not been informed about this," she said.

Topics : India Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Highlights
  • The threat letter was addressed to Ganguly's mother
  • Letter warned Ganguly against attending a University programme
  • Ganguly said he had informed the police
