Sourav Ganguly Opens Up On Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli Rift

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said the Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli spat, which came to light after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, should have been handled in a mature way. Ganguly, one of the three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) who has the authority to appoint a coach, said that the Kumble-Kohli rift was not handled properly. "The matter between Kumble and Kohli should have been handled a lot better, by whoever in charge. It was not handled properly," Ganguly said. The appointment of India's coach on Monday took a new twist as former team director, Ravi Shastri, applied for the top job and appears as a front-runner after Kumble stepped down from the post citing 'untenable' differences with the current team captain Virat Kohli.

However, Shastri had applied for the position of the head coach last year too but Kumble was favoured over him.

Following which, Shastri took a swing at Ganguly and claimed that the former India captain, as a member of the CAC, lobbied for Kumble to replace him and convinced the other panel members, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

"Everybody has got the right to apply. We will find out. I can also apply provided I'm not an administrator," Ganguly said.

The president of Cricket Association of Bengal was on Tuesday named in a seven-member committee headed by IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla to identify the "few critical points" in the implementation of the Supreme Court order.

"We will have to listen to committee of administrators. I'm not exactly sure what will happen but I will find out," Ganguly, who is the only cricketer in the panel, said.

Meanwhile, the CAB will have an emergent meeting on July 1 to discuss the way forward with the Lodha reforms.

"We did not have SGM last year. Till the reforms are done it won't happen. We have informed the members of the meeting to discuss what's the way forward," Ganguly added.

(With PTI Inputs)