"You Aren't Alone": Sourav Ganguly's Gesture For Ex- Teammate In Hospital

Updated: 21 January 2019 13:59 IST
Jacob Martin was badly injured in an accident and is currently on a ventilator in a hospital in Vadodara.

Jacob Martin, who played ten ODIs for India made his debut under Sourav Ganguly in September 1999. © Twitter

Jacob Martin, a former India cricketer, is battling for his life in a Vadodara hospital. He is currently on a ventilator after sustaining injuries to his lungs and liver in a road accident on December 28. As per a report, Martin's wife had written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking help and the board has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh. The Baroda Cricket Association has also come forward and sanctioned an amount of Rs 3 lakh. Now, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly also came forward to help former teammate's family.

"Martin and I have been teammates and I remember him as a quiet, introvert-type of person. While praying for Martin's speedy recovery, I'd like his family to know that they don't stand alone," Ganguly was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Former Baroda Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Patel was among the first one to help Jacob's family.

Patel also received assurance of help from Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is currently in New Zealand for the upcoming series.

Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Munaf Patel have also come forward to help Martin's family.

"It's overwhelming that Zaheer Khan, Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Sourav and Ravi, among others, have come forward to extend a helping hand in this time of distress for Martin's family," Patel said.

Martin, who played ten ODIs for India made his debut under Ganguly in September 1999.

He scored 158 runs at an average of 22.57 while playing five games under Ganguly's captaincy and another five under Sachin Tendulkar's leadership.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Jacob Martin Sourav Ganguly Cricket
