Sourav Ganguly, one of the greatest captains India has produced, has taken up his first assignment as the head coach of an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, having been appointed for the role by the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Ganguly, who previously served as the franchise's Director of Cricket and mentored the side in past editions, takes over following the departure of the coaching setup led by Hemang Badani. Ganguly previously served as part of the coaching staff at DC when Ricky Ponting was the head coach of the franchise.

Having recently taken on his maiden coaching assignment with SA20's Pretoria Capitals, Ganguly brings a wealth of tactical acumen and administrative experience, including past tenures as BCCI President as well as the head of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). His familiarity with the core squad, coupled with his reputation as an aggressive leader, is expected to give the franchise a new direction in the hunt for its maiden IPL title, having failed to taste glory since the inaugural edition of the T20 league in 2008.

Making the grand announcement, the Delhi Capitals shared a video on social media, confirming that 'Dadagiri' is going to rule the franchise in the IPL 2027 season onwards. In the video, Ganguly said that the time for him to watch from the sidelines is over. He now wants a real piece of action as the head coach of the franchise.

"You think there comes a time when you've done enough, seen enough, achieved enough, when you can step back, watch from the sidelines, guide, believe, and for a while, that's enough. At least, that's what I thought. But every now and then, something reminds you why you started. For me, this team did. Delhi has been waiting for its time. It's time now for Delhi. Tiger is back," Ganguly can be heard saying in the video.

Dilli, it's time for Dadagiri Sourav Ganguly, Head Coach of the Tigers https://t.co/EMTPQ9TB64 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 6, 2026

Delhi Capitals chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal welcomed Ganguly's appointment while also highlighting his long-standing association with the franchise and his leadership credentials.

“Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching by taking over as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals. I am excited to see him take on this role and I'm sure that under his guidance and visionary leadership Delhi Capitals will be best prepared to challenge for the IPL title. I cannot wait for all our players and staff to learn from Dada and am looking forward to seeing DC in action at the earliest.”

The franchise's co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said Ganguly's familiarity with the franchise's cricketing structure would be quite important in the new role that he has now landed.

“Dada has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals journey over the years and has played an important role in strengthening our cricketing structure. His deep understanding of the franchise, coupled with his experience and leadership, will be invaluable as we move forward. We are delighted to have him take charge as Head Coach and look forward to seeing him bring his vision and cricketing expertise to the team. We wish him every success as he begins this exciting new chapter with Delhi Capitals.”

Ganguly said his familiarity with the franchise and its personnel made the appointment particularly significant. “I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years. I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team.”

Who All Are In Delhi Capitals Coaching Staff?

To support Ganguly, the Capitals are also assembling a high-profile, star-studded coaching staff. The names of several members of the unit have already been reported. Joining the setup are former Indian legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as batting coach, former Sri Lankan pace maestro Chaminda Vaas as fast bowling coach, and IPL veteran Amit Mishra as the spin bowling coach.

The IPL 2027 season will also see Delhi's local hero Rishabh Pant make his return after spending a couple of season away at the Lucknow Super Giants.

With the new coaching unit locked in, Ganguly's immediate priority would be to plan retentions and decide on targets for the upcoming IPL auction. Rebuilding around key players like captain Axar Patel, refining their core Indian talent, and filling vital gaps in both foreign and domestic slots will undoubtedly be key.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'