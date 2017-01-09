 
Sourav Ganguly Is A Great Captain: Muttiah Muralitharan

Updated: 09 January 2017 20:17 IST

Ravi Shastri termed Mahendra Singh Dhoni a 'dada captain' and omitted Sourav Ganguly's name from his list of best Indian skippers in an interview to a website

Muralitharan praised Ganguly for his contribution to Indian cricket and called him a great captain. © AFP

Kolkata:

Refusing to get drawn into a controversy, Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan on Monday said Ravi Shastri may have just "missed" Sourav Ganguly's name while compiling his list of India's all-time best captains. According to Muralitharan, Ganguly did a great job for Indian cricket.

"Definitely Ganguly did a great job for Indian cricket after he took over. In my opinion he's a great captain," Murali, the spin bowling consultant of the Cricket Association of Bengal's Vision 2020 programme, said.

The former Team India director termed Mahendra Singh Dhoni a 'dada captain' and omitted Ganguly's name from his list of best Indian skippers in an interview to a website.

Shastri and Ganguly exchanged several verbal volleys after the legendary Anil Kumble was appointed coach of the Indian cricket team last year.

Shastri, who has been a firm backer of Dhoni in the past, added that the timing of the wicketkeeper-batsman's decision was perfect.

Muralitharan said, "It's all about opinions and everyone has one. Maybe he has missed Ganguly but I can't speak for him."

Ganguly took charge of the Indian cricket team when it was struggling with match-fixing scandals in the early 2000s and then took it to great heights.

Under Ganguly, India won Test matches abroad on a consistent basis while making the final of the ODI World Cup in 2003.

