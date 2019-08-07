 
"God Help Indian Cricket": BCCI's Notice To Rahul Dravid Upsets Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 07 August 2019 12:32 IST
Rahul Dravid is allegedly conflicted as he is the NCA Director and also employed as vice-president of India Cements group, which owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

"God Help Indian Cricket": BCCI
Sourav Ganguly is not happy with the BCCI sending Conflict of Interest notice to Rahul Dravid © AFP

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for sending a Conflict of Interest notice to Rahul Dravid. Ganguly took to Twitter to express his disappointment regarding the matter. "New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer," Ganguly  tweeted. Harbhajan Singh was also not pleased with the way legendary cricketers were being treated and replied to Ganguly's tweet. 

Rahul Dravid, who is currently the head of National Cricket Academy's (NCA) Cricket Operations, is the latest big name to get notice from BCCI's Ethics Officer on specific Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against him. BCCI's Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain has sent a notice after receiving a complaint from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.

According to Gupta's complaint, Dravid is allegedly conflicted as he is the NCA Director and also employed as vice-president of India Cements group, which owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

"Yes, I have sent a notice to Mr Rahul Dravid last week after receiving a complaint. He has been given two weeks to reply to the allegations of Conflict of Interest. Based on his reply, I will decide whether to proceed further or not," Justice Jain confirmed the development to PTI.

It is expected that Dravid will have to file his reply by August 16 and then might have to appear for an in-person hearing if Justice Jain deems it important.

Gupta is the same person, who had also filed similar Conflict of Interest complaints against Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman for their dual roles as Cricket Advisory Committee member as well as mentor/icon of their respective IPL franchises - Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Both had categorically refused that they had any conflicts whatsoever. Tendlkar, in fact, in his affidavit said that he didn't take a penny from MI for his services.

Tendulkar had later made it clear that he won't like to continue unless he was given a proper Terms of Reference and Laxman in his reply had said that if his role of mentor was found to be conflicted with his responsibilities as CAC member, he was ready to quit.

The other member of the panel Sourav Ganguly also faced Conflict of Interest allegations levelled by one Bhaswati Santua for being the CAB president as well as the mentor of Delhi Capitals.

The CAC later became defunct and a new one was formed headed by Kapil Dev with Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad as its members.

(With PTI Inputs)

  • Dravid is the latest big name to get notice from BCCI's Ethics Officer
  • It is expected that Dravid will have to file his reply by August 16
  • Sourav Ganguly slammed the BCCI for sending a notice to Rahul Dravid
