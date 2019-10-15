Sourav Ganguly is set to become the first India cricketer after the Maharaja of Vizianagaram to become the president of Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI). While the news of Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI president left his fans ecstatic , Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar also applauded the decision. Shoaib Akhtar believes Sourav Ganguly transformed Indian cricket and changed its mentality. Shoaib Akhtar, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly, also believes the former India captain has brilliant cricketing knowledge. "One person that transformed Indian cricket was Sourav Ganguly, never felt before 97-98 that India could beat Pakistan. I never felt India had the system to beat Pakistan until Sourav Ganguly became the captain. Sourav Ganguly changed the mentality of Indian cricket. He had an eye to pick a talent to play for India," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Sourav Ganguly is a great leader, he is honest person when it comes to picking up talent. He is a brilliant cricketing knowledge," he added.

Ganguly will take charge as BCCI President on October 23 as he was the only one to file the nomination for the post.

Ganguly, however, will be able to serve as BCCI president only up to September 2020. He has been holding a post in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as President.