Sourav Ganguly Gets Nostalgic, Shares Throwback Photo Of His Test Debut

Updated: 06 May 2020 18:13 IST

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly shared a throwback picture of himself training at Lord's before his Test debut.

Sourav Ganguly scored a brilliant hundred in his debut match against England. © Instagram

Sourav Ganguly, former India skipper and the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday shared a throwback picture of him training at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Ganguly shared the picture on his Instagram account and captioned the post as "Memories .. training at Lords day before my test debut in 1996". The left-handed batsman made his Test debut against England in 1996 at the Lord's Cricket Ground. In his opening Test, Ganguly came out to bat at number three and played a knock of 131 runs from 301 balls, studded with 20 fours.

His innings helped India post a total of 429 runs and gain a lead of 85 over the hosts England.

England managed to hang on in the second innings for a draw.

Over the years, Ganguly went on to become one of the most successful Indian skippers.

Under his leadership, India defeated Pakistan in Pakistan for the first time in a Test series. He also guided India to the finals of the 2003 Cricket World Cup. Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs.

The swashbuckling left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.

In October 2019, Ganguly became the president of the BCCI.

