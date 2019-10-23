Sourav Ganguly, former India captain, took over as the president of Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Wednesday. Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, began his tenure as the new secretary while Arun Dhumal takes office as treasurer. Dhumal is the younger brother of Minister of State for Finance and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. There were no elections held for appointments of the posts since all candidates emerged unopposed after weeks of lobbying and hectic parleys.

"It's official - @SGanguly99 formally elected as the President of BCCI," the BCCI said on Twitter.

Ganguly is the first India cricketer after the Maharaja of Vizianagaram to become the president of Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ganguly, however, will be able to serve as BCCI president only up to September 2020, as he is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and will have to go into a compulsory cooling off period.

Ganguly took over as CAB president in 2015, following the death of his administrative mentor Jagmohan Dalmiya.

The 47-year-old Sourav Ganguly had said that he wants to emulate Dalmiya's success at the role.