Sourav Ganguly Engages In Funny Banter With Daughter Sana, Wins Over Internet

Updated: 25 November 2019 18:00 IST
Sourav Ganguly and his daughter Sana were involved in a funny banter on the former India captain's Instagram post.

Sourav Ganguly took over the charge of BCCI in October. © Instagram

Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture after the success of Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens. India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on the third day of the second Test. Soon after the former India captain posted the picture, Sana Ganguly, daughter of Sourav Ganguly, commented, "What is it that you're not liking?". Sourav Ganguly came up with a witty reply and called Sana "disobedient". "that ur becoming so disobedient," the BCCI president replied.

Sana Ganguly then won the banter with her comment on her father's Instagram post.

"learning from you," Sana said with a laughing emoji.

5nbu5b08

Photo Credit: Instagram

Sourav Ganguly, who had taken charge of the BCCI in October managed to turn Kolkata, the city of joy, pink.

Ganguly had convinced Bangladesh Cricket Board to play the second Test match under lights.

The former India captain also managed to get prominent sports personalities and politicians in attendance for the historic pink ball match.

After India's win Ganguly mentioned that he was happy and relaxed after the crowd turned out in huge numbers for a Test match in the country.

The second Test, which began on Friday, concluded inside three days as India handed Bangladesh an innings defeat.

With the win, India completed their fourth straight innings win and a record seventh consecutive win in the longest format of the game.

India's next Test assignment will be in February next year when they tour New Zealand for two Tests.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly posted a picture on Instagram on Sunday
  • Sourav Ganguly was involved in a funny banter with daughter on his post
  • Sana Ganguly won the banter with her comment on her father's post
