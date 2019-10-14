 
Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Sourav Ganguly On Being "Unanimously Elected BCCI President"

Updated: 14 October 2019 13:18 IST
Sourav Ganguly will be the next BCCI president after he was backed for the post ahead of Brijesh Patel.

Sourav Ganguly is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). © AFP

Sourav Ganguly received warm wishes from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after being named as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday. According to news agency PTI, Sourav Ganguly will be the new BCCI chief as he pipped Brijesh Patel to become the front-runner for the top job, following a dramatic turn of events in an informal meeting on Sunday. "Heartiest congratulations to @SGanguly99 for being unanimously elected @BCCI President. Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings," Mamata Banerjee said on Twitter.

October 14 is the last day to file nominations but no election will be held since all candidates have emerged unopposed to Ganguly's appointment.

The 47-year-old is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). He was re-elected as CAB chief, for a second term, in September and will stay on as the CAB chief, till at least July 2020 before entering a cooling off period as per the BCCI constitution.

Ganguly became the CAB president in 2015, following Jagmohan Dalmiya's demise. He had been a part of the working committee for three years before taking over as Joint Secretary in 2014. Therefore, Ganguly will complete his six years as office-bearer in July 2020 before the mandatory cooling-off starts.

The former India captain said on Monday that he doesn't regret that the term will be only for nine months. "Yes, that's the rule and we will deal with it," Ganguly told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Cricket BCCI
