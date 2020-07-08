On Sourav Ganguly's Birthday, Cricket Australia Revisits Ex-India Skipper's Blistering Knock vs Pakistan. Watch
Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday and Cricket Australia shared a special video to extend their wishes to former India skipper.
Highlights
-
Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday
-
Cricket Australia took to Twitter to extend their wishes to Ganguly
-
Cricket Australia posted a video of Ganguly's knock of 141 vs Pakistan
Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, turned 48 on Wednesday and the cricket fraternity flooded social media with heart-warming wishes for the former left-handed batsman. Cricket Australia took to Twitter to pay a special tribute to Sourav Ganguly by sharing a video of one his iconic knocks that came against arch-rivals Pakistan. The video was from a One-Day International from a triangular series featuring India, Pakistan and Australia. The match was played in Adelaide in 2000 where the former India skipper smashed 141 runs against a formidable Pakistan bowling attack.
"Happy birthday! to @SGanguly99, who had a day out in Adelaide in 2000, scoring 141 against an attack featuring Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq," Cricket Australia captioned the video on Twitter.
Happy birthday! to @SGanguly99, who had a day out in Adelaide in 2000, scoring 141 against an attack featuring Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq! pic.twitter.com/MwCkhEa8Eo— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 8, 2020
In that match, Sachin Tendulkar was captaining the side and Ganguly, who came to open the innings, ended up as the leading run-scorer with a knock of 141 that included 12 boundaries and a six.
Ganguly's hundred in the match helped India set Pakistan a challenging target of 268.
In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 219, falling 48 runs short of the target.
Ganguly ended the tri-nation series as the leading run-getter for India, scoring 356 runs at an impressive average of over 50.
Promoted
Ganguly, during his 16-year-long international career, went onto to represent the country in over 100 Tests.
The southpaw also featured in 311 ODIs, scoring over 11,000 runs in the 50-over format.