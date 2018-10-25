 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sourav Ganguly Bats For Rohit Sharma's Inclusion In India Test Squad For Australia Series

Updated: 25 October 2018 18:08 IST

Rohit Sharma averages 39.97 in the longest format of the game.

Sourav Ganguly Bats For Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has not been a regular in the Test set-up for the Indian cricket team. © AFP

Rohit Sharma has not been a regular in the Test set-up for the Indian cricket team since his debut series against the Windies in 2013. The top-order batsman Rohit Sharma had notched up two back-to-back centuries in his debut but failed to maintain his consistency in the longest format of the game. In the last series which Rohit Sharma featured for India, he notched up the scores of 47, 10, 10, 11 against South Africa in overseas condition.

However, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly highlighted the fact that Rohit has matured over the years as a cricketer and the selectors should give him a slot in the Test squad against Australia.

After a 1-4 thrashing in their previous away series against England, India will begin their four-match Test series against Australia, starting December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

"This is the time for the selectors to take Rohit along on the Australian tour for the Test series. He has matured a lot in last two years," Sourav Ganguly told India TV.

The 46-year-old also praised Rohit, who led India to the Asia Cup 2018 triumph, for his captaincy and said that he has proved his mettle.

"He has gained confidence in his game with time. In captaincy too, he has proved his mettle," Ganguly said.

Rohit averages 39.97 in the longest format of the game. He has scored 1,479 runs with the highest score of 177 in this format.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma averages 39.97 in the longest format of the game
  • Rohit Sharma has not been a regular in the Test set-up
  • After a 1-4 thrashing in their previous away series against England
Related Articles
Jason Holder Demands Disciplined Bowling Effort From Windies
Jason Holder Demands Disciplined Bowling Effort From Windies
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Preview: Formidable India Look To Consolidate Lead Against West Indies
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Preview: Formidable India Look To Consolidate Lead Against West Indies
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Could Equal Sachin Tendulkar
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Could Equal Sachin Tendulkar's Batting Record In 2nd ODI
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Bat As If They Are Playing PS4: Yuzvendra Chahal
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Bat As If They Are Playing PS4: Yuzvendra Chahal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.