Sourav Ganguly Backs Wriddhiman Saha, Calls Him The Best Wicketkeeper In Last Five-Six Years

Updated: 11 November 2018 16:52 IST

Wriddhiman Saha last represented India in the Test series against South Africa in January.

Wriddhiman Saha went through a successful shoulder surgery in August. © AFP

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who is currently recovering from a shoulder injury, as the best stumper to have played for the country in the last five-six years. "He's out of the team for about a year now because of his shoulder injury. But I think in the last five to 10 years he has been India's best glovesman. Hope he recovers soon. Injury is not in your hands. Wicketkeeper has to dive and he got injured while diving. It takes a certain time to recover. The faster he recovers, the better it is." said Ganguly.

Saha, 34, last played for India in January this year, and after that went through a successful shoulder surgery in August.

Since the retirement of MS Dhoni in Tests in 2014, Saha has been a regular in the Indian Test set-up. But unfortunately, he suffered a hamstring injury during the first Test against South Africa in Cape Town, and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the series. After his hamstring troubles subsided, he sustained a shoulder injury during the Test series against England.

The 34-year-old is currently undergoing rehabilitation for his shoulder injury and is looking forward to making a comeback by the end of this year.

"I am much better than before. I expect to make a comeback by mid-December or by the end of the year. The rehabilitation is going on keeping that in mind. So hopefully, if things go to plan I will make a comeback by that time," said Saha.

"I have started knocking at the nets and taking throw-downs but I am not match fit yet," he added.

In the absence of Saha, youngster Rishabh Pant has taken the responsibility behind the stumps. After making his debut in England, Pant played the two-match Test series against the Windies at home. Pant is also expected to take up wicketkeeping responsibilities during the upcoming Test series in Australia.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : India Cricket Team Wriddhiman Saha Rishabh Pant Cricket Sourav Ganguly
