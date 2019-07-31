 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sourav Ganguly Backs Virat Kohli To Have His Say About Who Should Be Coach

Updated: 31 July 2019 18:59 IST

Sourav Ganguly said that Virat Kohli, as captain, has the right to say who he prefers.

Sourav Ganguly Backs Virat Kohli To Have His Say About Who Should Be Coach
Virat Kohli said the team would be very happy if Ravi Shastri continued as coach. © AFP

Virat Kohli, while addressing the media ahead of Team India's departure for month-long West Indies tour, said the team would be very happy if Ravi Shastri continued as the head coach. As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on a lookout for a new head coach, along with the other support staff, Virat Kohli's comments didn't go well among many cricket fans and critics. However, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly backed Virat Kohli's statement, saying the captain has the right to make such comments.

"He is the captain so, he has got the right to say," Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of the prize distribution ceremony at an event.

In his pre-departure press conference, Kohli had said: "The CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) hasn't contacted me yet. If they want my opinion, I'll go and speak to them. With Ravi bhai, we share a great camaraderie, and will definitely be very happy if he continues. But I haven't been contacted so far."

CAC co-member Anshuman Gaekwad told IANS that that they will go in with an open mind when they sit down to interview the short-listed candidates.

The CAC -- comprising India's first World Cup winning captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, former batsman and coach Gaekwad and former women's captain Shanta Rangaswamy -- have been entrusted with the job of selecting a new head coach.

The current coaching staff were handed an extension till the tour of the West Indies as their contract expired after the World Cup. India will play three Twenty20 internationals, three ODIs and two Tests in USA and the Caribbean.

"We have to go with an open mind. There are interviews to be conducted. Lot of people from India and abroad have applied. We have to go there and assess things," Gaekwad said.

Asked if the committee would keep Kohli in the loop before picking the next coach, Gaekwad said it was not mandatory.

"The captain can say anything. It doesn't bother us. We are a committee. That's his opinion and the BCCI takes a note of it, not us.

"It all depends on BCCI. BCCI has to give us guideline and then we will go accordingly. He has already said yesterday (what he wants). When we chose the women's coach, we did not contact anybody. We did it on our own," Gaekwad further said.

Asked about Gaekwad's comments, Ganguly said: "Every individual is different so I cannot comment."

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri Sourav Ganguly Cricket West Indies vs India 2019
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli said the team would be very happy if Shastri continued as coach
  • The comments didn't go well among many cricket fans and critics
  • Ganguly backed Kohli's statement, saying the captain has the right
Related Articles
"Captain Can Say Anything, Doesn
"Captain Can Say Anything, Doesn't Bother Us," Says Anshuman Gaekwad On Virat Kohli's Comments On Head Coach
"It
"It's Misconception That You've More Power If You've Played More": MSK Prasad
BCCI Searching For A Coach Good At Man-Management, Planning
BCCI Searching For A Coach Good At Man-Management, Planning
"Disagree With Gavaskar Sir": Sanjay Manjrekar On Virat Kohli
"Disagree With Gavaskar Sir": Sanjay Manjrekar On Virat Kohli's Status As Captain
"Miami Bound": Virat Kohli, Team India Members Depart For Month-Long Series Against West Indies
"Miami Bound": Virat Kohli, Team India Members Depart For Month-Long Series Against West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.