BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Airport Selfie With Fans Wins The Internet

Updated: 31 October 2019 09:51 IST
Sourav Ganguly visited Bengaluru to meet National Cricket Academy's chief Rahul Dravid and discuss the road-map of Indian cricket.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly was recently appointed as the president of the BCCI. © Twitter

Sourav Ganguly, the newly appointed president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), delighted the social media with a selfie with his fans at Bengaluru airport on Wednesday. "At the check in airport of Bangalore.. love of people makes u feel so grateful," Sourav Ganguly tweeted, along with a selfie with many of his fans and security personnel at the airport. Sourav Ganguly visited Bengaluru to meet his former India teammate and National Cricket Academy's chief Rahul Dravid at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid held crucial discussions to give new shape to the NCA infrastructure in Bangalore. 

Fans poured in heartwarming messages for the 47-year-old former India captain on Twitter.

Ganguly, along with NCA officials, also visited the proposed land for building a new NCA facility.

The cricket governing body has got an additional 15 acres of land from the Karnataka government for setting up the Centre of Excellence near the international airport in Bengaluru.

The BCCI had completed the 25-acre deal with the state government in May. The total area of the facility is now 40 acres.

For over a couple of years now, the BCCI has been planning to find an alternate location to build the NCA with state-of-the-art facilities.

The land allocated for the NCA is a stone's throw away from the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. It should be adequate for three grounds, apart from indoor nets, administrative buildings, and the hostels. The land allotted is said to be on a 99-year lease.

(With ANI inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid Cricket BCCI
