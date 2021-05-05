Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull, who was part of IPL's English commentary panel, took to Twitter to bid an emotional farewell to India, where people are battling the second wave of the coronavirus. After the BCCI indefinitely postponed the IPL 2021, the overseas players, coaches, commentators and others have started leaving the country and Doull was one of them. Writing an emotional post on Twitter, Doull said he was sorry to be leaving the country, which has given him so much over the years and its people in such difficult times.

"Dear India, You have given me so much over so many years and I am sorry to be leaving you in such trying times. To those who are suffering my heart go's out to you and your families. Please do what you can to stay safe. Until next time take care. #india #cricket #love," Doull tweeted.

The IPL 2021 was suspended mid-way on Tuesday after several players from different IPL teams contracted the coronavirus. It all started on Monday when two Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive and their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore was rescheduled.

On Monday things became started going from bad to worse inside the IPL bio-bubble as players from several other teams also tested positive for the deadly virus which forced several teams to isolate themselves as per the IPL protocols.

SRH's Wriddhiman Saha, Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra and CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and batting coach Mike Hussey were among those who returned positive results.

With IPL bio-bubble not secure anymore, the BCCI and IPL's governing council in an emergency meeting "unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect".