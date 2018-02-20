 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Son Of Former Pakistani Cricketer Commits Suicide

Updated: 20 February 2018 16:27 IST

Former Pakistani cricketer Aamer Hanif's son has committed suicide by hanging himself over "non-selection in an Under-19 cricket team".

Son Of Former Pakistani Cricketer Commits Suicide
Mohammad Zaryab, who was a first-year college student and Hanif's oldest son, killed himself on Monday. © AFP

Former Pakistani cricketer Aamer Hanif's son has committed suicide by hanging himself over "non-selection in an Under-19 cricket team". Mohammad Zaryab, who was a first-year college student and Hanif's oldest son, killed himself on Monday. According to Hanif, who represented Pakistan in five ODIs during the 1990s, his son was upset after he was declared "too old" to be selected for the U-19s, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Zaryab had in January represented Karachi in an U-19 tournament in Lahore, from where he was "sent home over an injury". The teenager had resisted the move, but he was given an assurance that he would be selected again, the report said.

However, he was rejected later on the grounds of being an "overage player".

Hanif said his son "was forced to commit suicide by coaches and people overseeing the affairs of Under-19 cricket in the country".

"My son was pressurised... The coaches' behaviour towards him forced him (to kill himself)," said Hanif, as he pleaded for "other such sons to be saved" from "such (non-cooperative) environment".

Topics : Cricket Pakistan U19
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Aamer Hanif's son committed suicide by hanging himself
  • Mohammad Zaryab was a first-year college student
  • Zaryab had in January represented Karachi in an U-19 tournament in Lahore
Related Articles
Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals Begin First Camp Ahead Of New Season
Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals Begin First Camp Ahead Of New Season
Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen's Bold Prediction Over Future Of Test Cricket
The Birla Who Plays Cricket
The Birla Who Plays Cricket
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.