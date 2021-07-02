After the World Test Championship final loss against New Zealand, the Indian team is on a 20-day break in England. Players are spending some quality time with their friends and family members ahead of the start of the 5-match Test series against England from August 4. On Friday, star opener Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a selfie on her Instagram story in which she can be seen with her husband. She tagged Rohit, who was clicked with a straight face in the selfie, and urged fans to tell the India batsman that it is okay to smile while posing for a picture. "Someone tell him it's cool to smile," Ritika wrote on her Instagram story.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Rohit has been enjoying his time away from the cricket field in England. On Tuesday, Rohit shared a snap with his wife Ritika, and used a red heart emoji in the caption. The post has crossed more than 1.7 million likes on Instagram and fans also flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages for the couple.

One of the comments that stood out the most was from Australian cricketer David Warner, who called Rohit a "legend", till now his comment has garnered over 8000 likes.

Earlier, the 34-year-old also shared a picture with his daughter Samaira in some amusement park in England. Rohit captioned the picture as, "If you want to learn to be happy, let a kid remind you how! Pure joy with these cuties."

India's limited-overs vice-captain wasn't at his best during the WTC final against New Zealand. He lost his wicket after getting good starts in both innings. Rohit scored 34 runs in the first innings and 30 runs in the second innings.