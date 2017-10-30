 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Some Of Virat Kohli's Statements Make Me Cringe, Says Rahul Dravid

Updated: 30 October 2017 17:38 IST

The former India skipper thinks Kohli sometimes comes across as outrageous.

Some Of Virat Kohli's Statements Make Me Cringe, Says Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid has often spoken very highly of India captain Virat Kohli. © PTI

Former India captain Rahul Dravid on Sunday revealed that some of the pre-series statements made by Virat Kohli make him cringe. Speaking at the Bangalore Literature Festival, Dravid said that the Indian cricket team captain can sometimes come across as outrageous. However, the legendary batsman added that such an approach works for Kohli, helping him deliver consistently in big-match situations. "Virat sometimes comes across as outrageous and I cringe on reading his statements before a series. But if he can bring the best out of himself by needling the opposition, so be it," Dravid was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Dravid also said it was unfortunate how Anil Kumble's exit from Team India.

"It is unfortunate for a legend who was part of the highest number of winning Indian teams to see unceremonious departure. At the same time, it is quite common that coaches always get sacked. I also am the Under-19 Indian team coach. I may also be sacked," he said.

Kohli on Monday returned to the top of the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen after logging career-high rating points, going past the iconic Sachin Tendulkar in the process.

Kohli has moved back to the top within 10 days of losing it to South Africa batsman AB de Villiers after the rankings were updated following India's 2-1 home series win over against New Zealand.

The 28-year-old Delhi batsman, who scored 263 runs in the series, has reached 889 points, which is the best ever by an India batsman.

Kohli notched up his 32nd One-Day International (ODI) century on Sunday in the third and final ODI match between India and New Zealand at Green Park stadium, Kanpur.

The 28-year-old also became the fastest to score 9,000 ODI runs, reaching the landmark in 194 innings.

The stylish right-hander became the sixth Indian to achieve the milestone. Kohli tops the charts ahead of AB de Villiers, who achieved the landmark in 205 innings and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (228 innings).

Topics : India Rahul Dravid Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rahul Dravid said Kohli's attitude was helping him performer better
  • Dravid also spoke about Anil Kumble's exit from Team India
  • Kohli scored his 32nd ODI ton vs NZ on Sunday
Related Articles
Change In Bat Size Will Have An Impact On The Game, Says Rahul Dravid
Change In Bat Size Will Have An Impact On The Game, Says Rahul Dravid
India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Is Better Than Me, Says Former India Captain Kapil Dev
India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Is Better Than Me, Says Former India Captain Kapil Dev
India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Has Turned His Career Around, Says Rahul Dravid
India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Has Turned His Career Around, Says Rahul Dravid
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.