Watch: Here Comes The Bride. Anushka Walks Down Tuscany Aisle

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma married in Italy on Monday, ending weeks of frenzied speculation. According to a statement released on behalf of the couple, the wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as "they wished their wedding to be a very private affair". Virat and Anushka, both 29, married according to Hindu rites at a countryside resort in Tuscany. In one of the many videos of the wedding ceremonies - viral on social media - Anushka, dressed in a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga, is seen walking towards the mandap as Virat looks on adoringly, helping his bride on to the stage.

"We have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you," the celebrity couple said, adding that it had been a "beautiful day".

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

Here's the video of their ring ceremony:

Here are videos of haldi and wedding ceremonies:

Congratulations to the lovely couple. Thank you for letting us be a part of this truly magical wedding over the last 3 days. May Babaji bless you both and the families with all the love, peace, happiness and prosperity. #Shukar ?? A post shared by Gagan Gujral (@gujralgagan) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Speaking about the couple's future plans, their spokesperson revealed, "They will be shifting to their new residence in Worli (Mumbai) in December. We're extremely grateful to media for their support and understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support."