Watch: Here Comes The Bride. Anushka Walks Down Tuscany Aisle

Updated: 12 December 2017 13:46 IST

The Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wedding was held in Italy on Monday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy on Monday. © Instagram

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma married in Italy on Monday, ending weeks of frenzied speculation. According to a statement released on behalf of the couple, the wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as "they wished their wedding to be a very private affair". Virat and Anushka, both 29, married according to Hindu rites at a countryside resort in Tuscany. In one of the many videos of the wedding ceremonies - viral on social media - Anushka, dressed in a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga, is seen walking towards the mandap as Virat looks on adoringly, helping his bride on to the stage.

"We have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you," the celebrity couple said, adding that it had been a "beautiful day".

Here's the video of their ring ceremony:

Here are videos of haldi and wedding ceremonies:

 

Speaking about the couple's future plans, their spokesperson revealed, "They will be shifting to their new residence in Worli (Mumbai) in December. We're extremely grateful to media for their support and understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support."

Cricket
