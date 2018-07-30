Smriti Mandhana Shares Her Fan Girl Moment With Kumar Sangakkara

Smriti Mandhana took to social media to share a fan girl moment with former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara. Mandhana met the 40-year-old during the ongoing season of the 2018 Women's Cricket Super League in England. The premier India women's team cricketer described the moment as overwhelming and said that the memory is going to be etched in her heart forever. "This just made my day. A big fan girl moment for me. Can't express how glad and overwhelmed I am. This memory is going to stay with me forever ???? #blessed #grateful #Legend #thebest," Mandhana said on Instagram along with a picture in which both of them are all smiles.

The event took place, a day after Mandhana smashed the fastest half-century in history of Women's Cricket Super League in London.

The star opener, representing the Western Storm, notched up her half-century off 18 balls. She now shares the record with Sophie Devine of New Zealand.

Mandhana also became the highest six hitter in the tournament with 11 hits over the fence from three innings.