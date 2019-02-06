Smriti Mandhana Creates History, India Women Lose 1st T20I To New Zealand By 23 Runs

Smriti Mandhana scripted history on Wednesday after she scored a 24-ball half-century, fastest by an Indian woman, in the first T20 International against New Zealand at Westpac Stadium , Wellington. Opener Smriti Mandhana was dismissed by Amelia Kerr for 58 runs when India were 102 for two, 58 runs away from the target. However, India lost the T20I series-opener by 23 runs. Mandhana smashed three boundaries and seven sixes in her entertaining 34-ball knock. After opting to bowl, India women restricted New Zealand to 159 for four in their allotted 20 overs. Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav claimed a wicket each for India.

Recently, Mandhana played some match-winning knocks in India's spectacular 2-1 win over New Zealand in the ODI series. In the series in New Zealand, she scored her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the first two matches respectively to grab top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for Women's batters.

Mandhana's exploits against New Zealand helped her jump three places, leapfrogging Australians Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning to the the number one ranking.

Indian women's team ODI captain Mithali Raj dropped down a place to fifth losing her spot to Amy Satterthwaite, the New Zealand captain who flew up 10 places to No.4.

According to an International Cricket Council (ICC) statement, it was fine recognition for Smriti Mandhana, who has been in an exemplary form in the one-day format.

In the 15 ODIs Smriti Mandhana has played since the beginning of 2018, she has scored two centuries and eight half-centuries.

(With IANS Inputs)