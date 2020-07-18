Indian women's team opener Smriti Mandhana is celebrating her 24th birthday on Saturday and wishes poured in from all parts of the world. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was one of the first who took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Smriti Mandhana. "Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up My best wishes #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up My best wishes #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 18, 2020

Indian women's team's head coach and former India cricketer WV Raman also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Smriti Mandhana.

"happy birthday @mandhana_smriti ..have a lovely day and may God bless you always," WV Raman said.

happy birthday @mandhana_smriti ..have a lovely day and may God bless you always.. — WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) July 18, 2020

"Wish u a very happy bday to my dear friend and my fav @mandhana_smriti god bless u always champ," Rahul Sharma wrote on Twitter.

Wish u a very happy bday to my dear friend and my fav @mandhana_smriti god bless u always champ — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) July 18, 2020

"Happy Birthday to one of the most talented and skilled Indian cricketer Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead, @mandhana_smriti," Aakash Chopra said.

Happy Birthday to one of the most talented and skilled Indian cricketer Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead, @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/6Zbw3wig3G — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 18, 2020

Happy birthday @mandhana_smriti! Wishing you loads of luck and continued success #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/rWEFNlz123 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 18, 2020

Smriti Mandhana is the second fastest women's cricketer from the country to reach 1,000 runs in Twenty20 International cricket.

Mandhana made her One-Day International debut back in 2013 against Bangladesh and has scored over 2,000 runs in the 50-over format.

Promoted

Mandhana has four hundreds and 17 half-centuries to her name in ODIs.

In the T20I format, the left-hander has scored 1,716 runs at an impressive strike rate of over 119. She also has 14 half-centuries in the shortest format.