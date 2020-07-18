Smriti Mandhana Birthday: Yuvraj Singh Leads Wishes For India Opener
Smriti Mandhana turned 24 on Saturday and wishes poured in on social media.
Indian women's team opener Smriti Mandhana is celebrating her 24th birthday on Saturday and wishes poured in from all parts of the world. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was one of the first who took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Smriti Mandhana. "Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up My best wishes #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.
Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up My best wishes #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 18, 2020
Indian women's team's head coach and former India cricketer WV Raman also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Smriti Mandhana.
"happy birthday @mandhana_smriti ..have a lovely day and may God bless you always," WV Raman said.
happy birthday @mandhana_smriti ..have a lovely day and may God bless you always..— WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) July 18, 2020
"Wish u a very happy bday to my dear friend and my fav @mandhana_smriti god bless u always champ," Rahul Sharma wrote on Twitter.
Wish u a very happy bday to my dear friend and my fav @mandhana_smriti god bless u always champ— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) July 18, 2020
"Happy Birthday to one of the most talented and skilled Indian cricketer Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead, @mandhana_smriti," Aakash Chopra said.
Happy Birthday to one of the most talented and skilled Indian cricketer Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead, @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/6Zbw3wig3G— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 18, 2020
Happy birthday @mandhana_smriti! Wishing you loads of luck and continued success #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/rWEFNlz123— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 18, 2020
Smriti Mandhana is the second fastest women's cricketer from the country to reach 1,000 runs in Twenty20 International cricket.
Mandhana made her One-Day International debut back in 2013 against Bangladesh and has scored over 2,000 runs in the 50-over format.
Mandhana has four hundreds and 17 half-centuries to her name in ODIs.
In the T20I format, the left-hander has scored 1,716 runs at an impressive strike rate of over 119. She also has 14 half-centuries in the shortest format.