Smriti Mandhana celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday and wishes poured in from her India teammates, other cricketers and sportspersons at large. Mandhana made her ODI and T20I debuts in 2013 against Bangladesh. She played her first Test a year later, in 2014 against England. On the occasion of her birthday, Mandhana received several wishes from former and senior cricketers including Yuvraj Singh and Dinesh Karthik as well as the former coach of India women's cricket team WV Raman.

Yuvraj Singh tweeted a birthday wish for Mandhana and wrote, "Happy birthday to the dashing Indian opener. Khoob run banate raho, chhake chauke marte raho aur desh ko jitate raho (I wish you make a lot of runs, hit many boundaries and keep winning matches for the country). Best wishes for a successful year ahead."

India and Kolkata Knight Riders' cricketer Dinesh Karthik posted a picture of Mandhana on his Twitter timeline along with birthday wishes for her. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to you. Keep entertaining us with those elegant drives. Best wishes to you."

Wishing her "loads of runs", former India women's team coach WV Raman wrote, "Wish you loads of runs, happiness, and good health".

Mandhana's India teammates, too, posted sweet birthday wishes for her on their respective Instagram Stories.

India T20I captain and all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur posted a picture of herself and Mandhana and captioned it thus: "Happy Birthday Smriti" tagging the birthday girl.

Another one of Mandhana's India teammates, Jhulan Goswami, also posted a picture of herself along with Mandhana in their India jerseys. She wrote, "Happy birthday Smriti", along with a hug and cake emoji.

Another teammate, Shafali Verma, who scored twin half-centuries in her debut Test match against England last month, also posted an image of herself with Mandhana, and wrote, "Happy Birthday Smriti di."

Team India leg spinner Poonam Yadav, too, posted an image with Mandhana and wished her on turning 25.

Cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Kumar Tiwary posted a picture of Mandhana in India jersey and wrote, "Happy Birthday. Wishing you lots of success & happiness."

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli told Mandhana to "keep playing the way you have been" while wishing her a very happy birthday.

The official Twitter handles of BCCI Women and IPL teams Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians too posted birthday wishes for Mandhana.

Beside India, Mandhana has also represented Brisbane Heat Women, an Australian Twenty20 cricket team that plays in the Women's Big Bash League.