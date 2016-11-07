Delhi Smog Hits Second Day of Two Ranji Trophy Ties

After nearly seven hours of being locked up in the dressing room on Sunday, the players of the Bengal and the Gujarat teams emerged wearing masks. This was for the first time they had come to a Ranji venue where they were asked not to go out without them.

It came as a great relief to all players and management staff as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to cancel the fixtures at Feroz Shah Kotla and Karnail Singh Stadium, where Hyderabad was scheduled to play Tripura, due to the Delhi air pollution.

After three inspections of the Feroz Shah Kotla, match referee P Ranganathan, in consultation with the BCCI and the respective state associations decided that there was no reason to wait for two more days.

"For the last two days the players have been confined to the dressing room. There wasn't much to do. We go back to Kolkata tomorrow," said Samir Dasgupta, Bengal team's manager.

Most players have complained of burning eyes and breathing problems due to Delhi's smog. Though some went to the gym, most others decided not to venture out as it was difficult to spot anything beyond 25 yards.

The Bengal players are expected to be back in Delhi in the second week of December to play a Ranji tie against Madhya Pradesh. Though that is unlikely to get affected, if the Delhi air pollution does not improve, BCCI may be forced to reschedule Assam vs Odisha and Hyderabad vs Services matches beginning on November 13.