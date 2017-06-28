 
Sindhuja Reddy, Telangana Cricketer, To Play For US Women's National Cricket Team

Updated: 28 June 2017 09:34 IST

Sindhuja, who captained Hyderabad's under-19 cricket team, is hoping to be a member of the US team in the ICC World Cup in 2020.

Sindhuja Reddy shifted to the US after her marriage © Facebook

Telangana's Sindhuja Reddy has found a place in the US women's national cricket team. The 26-year-old, who played for Hyderabad, has been selected as a wicket-keeping batswoman, says Telangana government information department's release. Sindhuja hails from Amangal village in Nalgonda district and will be part of the squad in the World Twenty20 Qualifiers in Scotland in August. She recently married Siddhartha Reddy and settled in the US.

Sindhuja, who captained Hyderabad's under-19 cricket team, is hoping to be a member of the US team in the ICC World Cup in 2020.  She studied B. Tech and MBA before moving to the US after her marriage.

The opening batswoman, who had almost given up cricket, found a new opportunity in the US to re-launch her cricketing career.

Playing for local clubs, she impressed the selectors with her skills both as a batswoman and a wicket-keeper.

Sindhuja's parents were elated on learning about her selection for the US team.

Her father Spurdhar Reddy recalled that she had keen interest in the game since her childhood and had played for her school team.

Her mother Lakshmi Reddy said she continued her struggle even after marriage to carve out a niche for herself.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Topics : Cricket
Highlights
  • The 26-year-old played for Hyderabad women's team
  • The ICC recently recognised the American cricket team
  • Sindhuja hails from Amangal village in Nalgonda district
