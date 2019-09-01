 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha To Share India A Captaincy In Four-Day Games Against South Africa A

Updated: 01 September 2019 21:57 IST

The selection committee has picked two different teams for the two games considering the ongoing Duleep Trophy.

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha To Share India A Captaincy In Four-Day Games Against South Africa A
Wriddhiman Saha is in the West Indies for India's two-match Test series. © AFP

Highly rated batsman Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will share the captaincy duties for India A in the unofficial Test series against South Africa A, beginning September 9. Gill is currently part of one-day series against South Africa A being held in Thiruvananthapuram while Saha is warming the bench in India's Test series in the West Indies. The selection committee on Sunday met at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to pick the India A squad.

The first four-day match will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from September 9 while the second match will take place in Mysore from September 17.

Gill has been named captain for the first game and Saha for the second.

"The Committee has picked two different teams for two games considering the ongoing Duleep Trophy and those members who are likely to feature in the final to be played between India Red and India Green have therefore been picked in the squad for second India A match," said chief selector MSK Prasad in a statement on Sunday.

"Accordingly, Rahul Chahar will be replaced by Mayank Markande in the India Green team and Ishan Kishan will return to the India Red team for Duleep Trophy final."

All-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was ruled out of the one-day series against South Africa due to a thumb injury, has been named in the squad for the four-day matches.

Shankar was forced to leave the World Cup campaign midway after he sustained a toe injury due to a yorker bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. 

He recently made a comeback in the Tamil Nadu Premier League before getting injured again.

The Squads:

For 1st match: Shubman Gill (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ankeet Bawne, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar.

For 2nd match: Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (captain and wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Cricket Shubman Gill Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Wriddhiman Saha BCCI
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will lead India A squads
  • The first match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram from September 9
  • The second match will take place in Mysore from September 17
Related Articles
West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Golden Duck For Virat Kohli, Kemar Roach Gets Three
West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Golden Duck For Virat Kohli, Kemar Roach Gets Three
"Keep It Going Brother": Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan Welcome Jasprit Bumrah Into Elite Hat-Trick Club
"Keep It Going Brother": Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan Welcome Jasprit Bumrah Into Elite Hat-Trick Club
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's Hat-Trick In 2nd Test Inspires Meme Fest On Twitter
Watch: Virat Kohli Bursts Into Laughter As Jasprit Bumrah Credits Him For Hat-Trick
Watch: Virat Kohli Bursts Into Laughter As Jasprit Bumrah Credits Him For Hat-Trick
"Hope He
"Hope He's Proud": Hanuma Vihari Dedicates Maiden Test Century To Late Father
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.