India batsman Shubman Gill has returned back home after being ruled out of the five-match Test series against England. Gill posted an Instagram story of him arriving back in India and his family welcoming him with a cake. He suffered a shin injury and he was ruled out for eight weeks in what came as a huge blow for Team India going into the Test series against England. Sources told ANI that the injury happened after the World Test Championship final.

"He has a shin injury which he has sustained after the WTC final against New Zealand and will need around eight weeks to recover," a source explained.

This now means the Indian team management will have to look at going ahead with either Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul as the second opener with Rohit Sharma.

Gill did not have a great outing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand as he recorded scores of 28 and 8 runs. He got off to a good start in the first innings but failed to convert it into a big score and gave a disappointing performance in the second innings.

New Zealand won the match by eight wickets to take the Test mace home.

After the stunning debut in the Australia series, Gill has faced a lean patch with the bat and big scores eluded him even in the four-match Test series against England earlier this year.